KVNF Regional Newscast: May 29, 2025

TOP STORY: On Tuesday, May 13th the City of Delta held a public meeting on growing homeless issues in the community. For KVNF, Marty Durlin attended the meeting. More on this story can be found on our Local Motion page.

NEWS: Eric Galatas reports that as Congress considers cuts to Medicaid to pay for President Donald Trump's mass deportations and tax breaks, a new report shows how women of childbearing age are more likely to have Medicaid health coverage.

FEATURE STORY: Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public Radio have joined NPR in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit argues that President Trump's executive order on May 1st, which threatens federal funding cuts to NPR and PBS, is unconstitutional, retaliatory, and that the president has no authority to issue these demands.

Steven Zansberg is the attorney representing the three Colorado radio stations. He spoke with Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander about the details of the lawsuit, why Aspen Public Radio is involved and what to expect next.

PROGRAMING CHANGE: Your KVNF Regional Newscast will move up one hour in the evening at 4:50 pm beginning on Monday, June 2nd.

