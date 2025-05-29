© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 29, 2025

By Lisa Young
Published May 29, 2025 at 8:00 AM MDT
Delta Police Department
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Delta Police Department

The City of Delta held a public meeting on the homeless issue in the community

TOP STORY: On Tuesday, May 13th the City of Delta held a public meeting on growing homeless issues in the community. For KVNF, Marty Durlin attended the meeting. More on this story can be found on our Local Motion page.

NEWS: Eric Galatas reports that as Congress considers cuts to Medicaid to pay for President Donald Trump's mass deportations and tax breaks, a new report shows how women of childbearing age are more likely to have Medicaid health coverage.

FEATURE STORY: Aspen Public Radio, Colorado Public Radio and KSUT Public Radio have joined NPR in a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit argues that President Trump's executive order on May 1st, which threatens federal funding cuts to NPR and PBS, is unconstitutional, retaliatory, and that the president has no authority to issue these demands.

Steven Zansberg is the attorney representing the three Colorado radio stations. He spoke with Aspen Public Radio reporter Halle Zander about the details of the lawsuit, why Aspen Public Radio is involved and what to expect next.

PROGRAMING CHANGE: Your KVNF Regional Newscast will move up one hour in the evening at 4:50 pm beginning on Monday, June 2nd.

KVNF Regional Newscast City of Delta
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has nine years experience in news reporting. She began her career as a News Director for a small radio station on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate and South Platte Sentinel in Sterling, Colorado and then returned to the Western Slope as staff reporter for the Delta County Independent.
