KVNF Regional Newscast: May 30, 2025

NEWS: The month of May was designated as Wildfire Awareness Month. In a press release, Colorado Governor Jared Polis encourages residents to be ready for fire and prevent human-caused wildfires. Coloradans who live in and around natural vegetation are most at risk of wildfire and should take appropriate precautions. Current forecasts indicate that normal fire potential is expected across Colorado through July. Potential for wildfire will be above normal in southwestern Colorado, according to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The average fire season results in thousands of wildfires that have the potential to blow up and become destructive under the right conditions.

The Paonia Board of Trustees recognized the work of the Paonia Police Department and the importance of mental health awareness through two proclamations during its May 13 meeting, reports the Delta County Independent. Mayor Paige Smith read the proclamation requested by Tri-County Health. A 2024 poll by the Colorado Health Foundation said 59% of Colorado’s residents experienced mental health challenges during that year, and 50% of those individuals did not seek care due to the stigma attached. The second proclamation recognized the hard work of the Paonia Police Department and law enforcement around the nation. Smith discussed the circumstances of Paonia Police Officer Marshal Stitt’s death in 1952, when he was killed in the line of duty.

REGIONAL: Spring is baby animal season - and sometimes it appears the animals are in peril. But as Lauren Paterson reports for the Mountain West News Bureau, wildlife experts have good reasons to be cautious before starting a rescue.

FARM FRIDAY: Last week we took a look at the fortieth anniversary for USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program. On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, producers and landowners wishing to enroll acres in the latest Continuous Conservation Reserve Program have options to consider, based on conservation needs. For USDA Rod Bain reports.

COLORADO NEWS CONNECTION: Weekends offer prime opportunities for dating. However, while romantic relationships are important, friendships also play a key role in our happiness, according to a new Colorado State University study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships. Eric Galatas reports for Colorado News Connection.