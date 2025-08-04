KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2025

FEATURE NEWS: Today we continue our coverage of the South Rim Fire at the Black Canyon National Park with more from Public Information Officer Nikki Carpenter.

GRAND MESA NORDIC COUNCIL: Grand Mesa Nordic Council will host a groundbreaking ceremony this Friday August 8th for a new warming hut and storage building on the Mesa. Here to tell us more is Christie Aschwanden, executive director for the non-profit organization.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County commissioners have delayed decisions on several public health proposals brought forward by Public Health Director Dr. Mirza Ahmed. Ahmed had requested the board’s approval to reinstate immunization and reproductive health services, as well as authorization to hire a registered nurse to support the expanded programs. While commissioners said they support the idea in principle, they want more information and a clearer staffing plan before moving forward. A final decision is now set for August 6.

The board also postponed a decision until July 16 on partnering with Delta County to administer the federally funded Women, Infants and Children (WIC) nutrition program. Ahmed explained the agreement could bring additional state funding and better serve residents in areas like Olathe. But commissioners, especially Sue Hansen, expressed hesitation about entering into the agreement without clearer financial commitments from the state and Delta County.

Both Hansen and Commissioner Sean Pond reiterated their support for public health but said they want to ensure the county’s limited resources are used effectively and sustainably.