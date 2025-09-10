KVNF Regional Newscast: September 10, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose Regional Health recently received multiple statewide honors for excellence in perinatal and women’s health care. According to a press release, Alpine Women’s Centre and Family Center were honored for perinatal quality, breastfeeding excellence, and comprehensive women’s health services. The Family Center recently received two Quality Improvement Awards from the Colorado Perinatal Care Quality Collaborative and MRH earned the Celebrate 6 Award of Breastfeeding Excellence from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Delta County’s Human Services Eligibility Team was recently acknowledged by Governor Jared Polis for helping Colorado exceed its Application Processing Timeliness) goal for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as (SNAP). In the summer 2024, Governor Polis set a Wildly Important Goal to raise SNAP timeliness from 88% to 95% by June 2025. Due to the dedication of the Delta County Human Services Department and other human services departments across Colorado, this target was met and surpassed, reaching 97% in June. Delta County officials commended the Human Services Eligibility Team for the statewide recognition.

Technical College of the Rockies Law Enforcement and EMT programs will host a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 6:30 am tomorrow starting with a pancake breakfast for all first responders. At 8’clock there will be a flag presentation and moment of silence. There will be guest speakers and an opportunity to view an EMS Ambulance Simulator and receive tours of the firearms range. Technical College of the Rockies is located at 1765 US 50 south of Delta.

TAX CREDITS FOR EV's EXPIRING: When Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act this July, it clawed back billions of dollars from the Biden administration’s landmark climate legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act. Programs under the I-R-A that were set to expire in the 2030s are now ending this year including a tax credit for new electric vehicles, which is set to expire at the end of this month.

