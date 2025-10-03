KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2025

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we take you to Osito Farms just outside of Hotchkiss, Colorado on Rogers Mesa. Osito Farms participated in this year's Mountain Harvest Festival farm tours. The annual harvest celebration is held the last weekend in September in the North Fork Valley. KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young spoke with Tiffany Savarese beneath the shade of an old apple orchard while her husband Vince manned their tiny farm store.

Osito Farms is a tree and vine farm offering sweet and tart cherries, peaches, plums, grapes and apples. More on Osito Farms can be found at ositofarms.com. Be sure and tune in next week for KVNF Farm Friday as we take you to Western Culture Creamery in Paonia, where we learn about tending goats and making cheese.

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose County, Montrose Regional Health, and other community partners invite the public to the annual free flu shot clinic next Wednesday, October 15 from 3-7 p.m. This year, the event will be walk-up only. Flu shots will be available at the following locations: Montrose County Event Center in Montrose or the Basin Clinic in Naturita. Vaccines are available at no cost for individuals six months of age and older. High-dose flu shots for adults aged 65 and older will be offered while supplies last. No appointment is necessary and attendees can simply walk up and get vaccinated.

The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley held a Montrose area ballot presentation during The Forum held on Wednesday morning. Also presenting was Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes. Guynes spoke about the integrity and safety of Colorado elections. She gave the audience a hand out noting how county clerks work to ensure that every vote is processed accurately.

Applefest is now underway in Cedaredge through Sunday. Saturday morning events include a FFA pancake breakfast; Cedaredge Applefest 5K Run and Walk and Classic Car Show. Vendor booths will open at 9 AM. A complete schedule of the fall festival is available a deltacountyindependent.com

COLORADO RIVER NEWS: A group of Colorado River experts is calling for big changes in the way we manage the shrinking water supply. For the Mountain West News Bureau, Alex Hager has more.