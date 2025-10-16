KVNF Regional Newscast: October 16, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Delta County Commissioners voted unanimously to extend the moratorium on businesses that would provide therapy using ‘natural medicine.’ Commissioner Wendel Koontz chaired a public hearing during the October 7th board meeting. With no one speaking during the public comment time, commissioners moved to extend the moratorium for another six months until the Land Use Code is updated. The first moratorium was enacted on April 1, 2025, the present moratorium will expire on April 1, 2026.

FARM FILM: Farms are disappearing. Solar energy is rising. Could combining the two help save farmers and the planet? I recently spoke with independent film maker Chad Weber on his new film Save the Farm, Save the Future. The film features a number of local farmers who are working with agrivoltaics.

INTERVIEW WITH MONTROSE COUNTY COMMISSIONER: Today we have the second of two Montrose Board of County Commissioner Candidate profiles, we'll hear an excerpt of an interview that KVNF's Brody Wilson did with Commissioner Scott Mijares . Yesterday we heard from Kirstin Copeland who would be elected should Scott Mijares be recalled.

You can listen to the full 15 minute interviews with both candidates on-line by looking for KVNF Stories under the news tab at KVNF dot org. They will also air again next week on KVNF's Local Motion on Tuesday at 5pm and Saturday at 10am.