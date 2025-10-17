KVNF Regional Newscast: October 17, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Just in time for National Friends of the Libraries Week, the Crawford Library will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 pm next Monday, October 20th. Friends of the Crawford Library will provide refreshments and share stories about what they do for libraries and the community. More information can be found at Delta County Libraries.

CITY OF MONTROSE: Montrose City Councilors approved funding for a city-owned childcare facility slated to open in March. The city will contract with Access Early Education Foundation out of Grand Junction. City employees will receive a 20% discount.

The day care will hold longer hours and will open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to accommodate city staff. Community Development Director Jace Hochwalt said the city will subsidize the center while looking for other grant funding.

The childcare facility will open up 50 spaces and will also be available to other public sector employees from entities such as Montrose County School District, Montrose Recreation District and Montrose Regional Hospital. The general public can also participate if space is available. More on this story is available at montrosepress.com.

KVNF FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday we visit Elevation Herbal Tea just outside of Hotchkiss, Colorado. I spoke with owner Shannon Ullmann on a sunny Saturday morning during the Mountain Harvest Festival farm tours

Join us next Friday as we feature Fields of Glory, a small hemp farm near Paonia. You can learn more about the farms we featured on our website look under our NEWS tab under KVNF STORIES.