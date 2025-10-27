KVNF Regional Newscast: October 27, 2025

Father and Son Rescued from Snowstorm atop Engineer Pass

A Florida father and son were rescued Thursday evening after getting stranded in deep snow near the summit of Engineer Pass. Ouray County initially received a 911 text, but due to worsening conditions—including lightning and blowing snow—responders coordinated with Hinsdale and San Juan counties for better access. Hinsdale County Search and Rescue ultimately reached the pair, whose Jeep had become stuck in two feet of snow. A second stranded individual was also rescued nearby. Officials are urging backcountry visitors to take early snowstorms seriously and come well-prepared.

Montrose Mountain Bike Team Wraps Record Season

The Montrose High School mountain bike team capped off its strongest season yet, finishing third in Division 1 and sending 24 riders to the state championship. Head coach Chris Brown, who’s led the team for nearly a decade, is stepping down. He emphasized the team’s focus on community and personal growth over competition, telling riders, “These sports have potential to build just really great human beings.” A new head coach will be named this weekend. Reporting comes from the Montrose Daily Press.

Beth Franklin Headlines Upcoming Bardic Trails Event

Poet and painter Beth Franklin of Boulder will be the featured reader at the Bardic Trails virtual poetry series on Tuesday, November 4. Hosted by the Telluride Institute’s Talking Gourds program, the monthly event invites participants to share poems or stories. Franklin, director of the Colorado Poets Center, selected “Gratitude” as the prompt for this month’s gathering. The series is free and takes place via Zoom on the first Tuesday of each month. Learn more at tellurideinstitute.org.

Grand Junction Cracks Down on Illegal Activity at Car Meets

The Grand Junction Police Department is stepping up enforcement at weekend car meets following a rise in violent and reckless behavior. While most attendees are peaceful car enthusiasts, recent incidents—including fights, vehicle assaults, and a shooting—have prompted targeted patrols and increased visibility. According to the Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Police Chief Matt Smith says the department is working closely with local businesses and encourages anyone witnessing illegal activity to leave immediately for their safety.

Zebra Mussels Detected in Colorado River

Colorado is ramping up inspections after adult zebra mussels were found in the Colorado River for the first time. These invasive mollusks pose major threats to dams, pipelines, and aquatic ecosystems. State agencies say public education and decontamination efforts remain the best defense, and boaters are urged to “clean, drain, and dry” their equipment. Northern Water, Denver Water, and other entities are on alert as the infestation grows.

Health Insurance Subsidies at Risk as Open Enrollment Nears

Open enrollment for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act begins November 1. But the future of key federal tax credits—used by many Coloradans to afford insurance—is uncertain due to the ongoing government shutdown. Senator Michael Bennet supports extending the subsidies, while Congressman Jeff Hurd says he prefers a longer-term bipartisan solution. Hurd co-sponsored legislation in September to extend the credits for one year.

Powwow Brings Native Culture and Community to Montrose

The Western Slope Native American Resource Center hosted its second annual powwow at the Montrose County Event Center. Organizer Monique Terpstra said the event brings healing and joy through community gathering and dance. Competitors from across the Mountain West participated in traditional jingle, grass, and fancy dances, with payouts for top performers. The powwow also featured fry bread and Native tacos. Terpstra said planning is already underway for next year’s event. Learn more at wsnarc.org.