KVNF Regional Newscast: November 4, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: Today is the final day to get your ballot in for this year’s Co-ordinated Election. County clerk’s offices will be open from 7 am to 7pm. You can drop your ballot at your county’s voter drop off box until 7 pm tonight. Contact your county clerk for more information.

Multiple shots rang out at a Halloween party in Montrose leaving one woman critically injured. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said a suspect has not been identified, however, the investigation continues. The incident took place during a party in the 500 block of Chipeta Drive, on the north side of Sunset Mesa under a large tent when someone opened fire at about 1:39 a.m on Saturday. Several partygoers attempted to render aid to a 19 year old woman. She was taken to Montrose Regional Health, then to St. Mary’s in Grand Junction. More at montrosepress.com

Delta-Montrose Electric Association is proposing an increase in its rate tariff to take effect Jan. 1. The increase is being blamed on rising costs. The proposal includes increasing the standard single-phase residential access charge from $29.50 to $37 monthly, a fixed-price change of $7.50 per month. The proposed change is under review by the DMEA Board of Directors. More at deltacountyindependent.com

Delta County is set to become an even bigger destination for outdoor enthusiasts with the upcoming Smith Mountain Singletrack Trails. The Delta Area Mountain Bikers is working to bring nearly 26 miles of "world-class” new trails to the area. The project will provide year-round access; multi-use fun and unique landscape. Construction starts in 2027, with the first sections potentially opening as early as 2029.

VETERANS DAY 2025: Next Tuesday is Veterans Day. The Support our Soldiers Foundation in Cedaredge will be hosting two events to honor our nation's veterans. The first event is the grand opening of a new memorial park taking place on Veterans Day at 2:00 pm at 100 SE Buffalo Avenue in Cedaredge. Cathy Meskel talks about the dedication of the park and how it came about.

REGIONAL NEWS: The price of home insurance has spiked across the country, and it’s grown the most in this region. In parts of the Mountain West, wildfire risk is making it harder for people to find affordable coverage, or any coverage at all. But as Aspen Public Radio’s Michael Fanelli reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, one organization is working on a fix to the problem.