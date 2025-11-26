KVNF Regional Newscast: November 26, 2025

LOCAL NEWS: An altercation in Montrose turned deadly late on Sunday, when an individual was fatally shot and another injured at Hidden Lakes manufactured housing community on LaSalle Road. According to reporting in the Montrose Daily Press, the injured party was hospitalized. Three others are said to have fled the scene. The Montrose County Sheriff's Office are seeking the three people thought to have been involved in the incident. Law enforcement did not immediately have a description of the three individuals. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call WestCO Dispatch at 970-249-9110.

Kirstin Copeland has become Montrose County’s District 1 Commissioner. Copeland, was the replacement candidate on the November re-call ballot against former Commissioner Scott Mijares. She was sworn in on Monday by Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes. According to the latest numbers from the Colorado Secretary of State, 8,477 voted to recall and 7,818 said no. Mijares was ousted by 52.02% of the vote. More on this story at montrosepress.com

Delta County Public Health has been working closely over the past few months with the Delta County School District, on the presence of a bat population previously detected on the BELA preschool campus. According to a statement from the county’s public health director, the bats have successfully departed, consistent with their natural migratory patterns. The bats typically migrate south to Central America and Mexico during the winter months. The public health department has identified and permanently closed off all potential access points to the building.

DELTA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Delta County Commissioners heard a request from County Emergency Manager Kris Stewart regarding the need to increase the E9-1-1 Monthly Surcharge. The surcharge, which enables the county to operate 9-1-1 services, is collected from local municipalities, fire protection districts, Emergency Medical Services districts, and Delta County Memorial Hospital District. Stewart told the board that the rate can only be changed twice a year by the Colorado Public Utilities Commission either on February 1st or June 1st. The county must give municipalities and special districts 60 days notice prior to the rate change going into effect.

Funds collected via the surcharge are used for dispatch salaries, equipment and other necessary capital improvements. Stewart estimated that the county’s expenses to operate the 9-1-1 service will likely run between 1.3 to 1.5 million dollars over the next four to five years. He also noted that Delta County also services rural parts of Gunnison and Montrose Counties.

ICE IN DURANGO: Last month, a Durango family was detained by ICE without probable cause and taken to a facility in Texas. This week, the mother and wife of the family, spoke publicly about their family’s experience at the ICE Field Office in Durango. Content warning: This piece includes mentions of abuse and sexual assault. From KDUR, Jamie Wanzek reports.