KVNF Regional Newscast: November 27, 2025

STATE NEWS: In state news, The Colorado County Clerk Association publicly asked Gov. Jared Polis to keep former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters in state custody and deny a transfer to federal custody last week.

In a press conference, the group asked for Polis to deny a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to have Peters transferred to federal custody, and to communicate that decision publicly as soon as possible.

Peters was convicted of three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, one count of official misconduct and one count of failure to comply with the secretary of state, and was sentenced to eight years, nine months of incarceration in October 2024. More on this store at gjsentinel.com

LOCAL NEWS: The Delta County School District Policy Committee recently worked on a policy that would make it more difficult for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to remove students or students' families from the district and obtain pertinent information. According to Assistant Superintendent Kurt Clay, the district kept birth certificates and other records on file, but a Colorado law passed in July says physical copies of those records should not be kept by the district. The policy being worked on also applied to district employees and students. When hiring employees, the district must require two forms of identification. More on this story is at deltacountyindependent.com

HOLIDAY SEASON STRESS: Yes, the holiday season can be both fun and challenging as family gatherings can be a tense time. Communication experts are saying that ‘listening’ is the key to avoiding family holiday blowups.

THANKSGIVING DAY SPECIAL INTERVIEW: As we gather on this Thanksgiving Day, KVNF’s Brody Wilson brings us an interview with Dine elder Lupita McClanahan from the Navajo reservation located in northeastern Arizona. The reservation is the iconic home of Canyon de Chelly.