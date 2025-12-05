KVNF Regional Newscast: December 5, 2025

FARM FRIDAY: Winter time is a great time for agricultural conferences. Joining KVNF’s Farm Friday is Penelope Powell, chair for the Roots of Renewal Conference and executive director for Valley Food Partnership, on the big event taking place next month.

The annual conference is made possible by a collaboration with Colorado Regenerative Network, Colorado State University, Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, Shavano Conservation District and Valley Food Partnership.

LOCAL NEWS: A train derailed into the Gunnison River between Colorado Highway 141 in Whitewater and the Bridgeport access to the Gunnison River near the Mesa-Delta County line late Tuesday night. In an email the following morning, Union Pacific Senior Communications Manager Mike Jaixen confirmed the crew of the train was not injured in the incident. He added that the derailment sent two locomotives and five railcars filled with coal into the river south of Whitewater. The train ran apparently into a rock slide. More on this story at gjsentinel.com

Ouray County leaders have been working to bridge a deficit of more than $1 million in its draft general fund budget. Beginning in October leaders began asking department heads to make cuts across the board. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the situation has only become more dire as severance and marijuana excise tax revenues are much lower than anticipated this year.

During a work session on November 19, commissioners looked to cut operations and expenses at its 4-H Event Center and Fairgrounds. In 2025, the 4-H Event Center and Fairgrounds cost the general fund nearly $256,000 and was only expected to bring in roughly $56,000 in revenue. Commissioners are scheduled to review and approve a final budget during their regular meeting Dec. 9th. More on Ouray County’s budget woes can be found at ouraynews.com

A public comment period is now open for the March 2026 Colorado Oil & Gas Lease Sale. Two parcels in the North Fork, as well as many others across Western Colorado, are included in the potential plan. Western Slope Conservation Center and Citizens for a Healthy Community, both located in Paonia will be hosting a community meeting at the Paonia Library beginning at 5 pm Tuesday, December 9th to provide background on the current oil and gas lease sale as well as instruction and tips for how to submit a public comment.

Montrose community members can learn more about the city’s 2026 budget from 9 - 10 a.m. on Wednesday Dec. 10 at CMU-Montrose Cascade Hall located on South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The presentation will take place during The Forum. The city council formally adopted the nearly $169 million dollar budget Nov. 25.

CONSERVATION NEWS: As the Trump administration threatens to revoke or shrink the boundaries of national monuments, the watersheds located on those landscapes are at risk. That’s according to a new report from the nonpartisan Center for American Progress. Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s Caroline Llanes has more.