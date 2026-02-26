KVNF Regional Newscast: February 26, 2026

LOCAL NEWS: Montrose City Councilors voted during their last meeting unanimously to approve nearly $49,000 for the construction of approximately 400 feet of sidewalk along the Black Canyon Flats Affordable Housing Project’s Ogden Road frontage. City Engineer Scott Murphy said the construction of sidewalk facilities along Ogden Road has remained a capital priority for the city for several decades. However, numerous private parcels, mostly in the county, along this corridor have limited the city in its ability to extend sidewalks along the entire Ogden Road frontage. Despite these limitations, the city has worked to extend Ogden’s sidewalks eastward from Woodgate Road as development in the area has occurred and rights of way have become available.

Montrose County School District finalized its purchase of the Field House property from the Montrose Recreation District. According to a press release from the school district, the long-standing community facility will continue to provide public use and future educational opportunities. The School District’s primary vision for the property is to pursue grant funding through the State of Colorado's Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST) program to establish an Early Childhood Center. If awarded, the grant would support the creation of a modern space designed to better serve preschool students and their families.

The Western Slope Conservation Center will hold its Annual Meeting on Sunday, March 15, from 4 PM to 6 PM, at the Hotchkiss Memorial Hall. This year’s guest speaker is Heather Hansman, an author and editor currently living in Southwest Colorado, she has written about rivers and our complex relationship with water in the west.

STATE NEWS: Colorado lawmakers are looking at ways to help more Colorado students get good-paying jobs, Eric Galatas has more.

WINTER OLYMPICS: Grand Targhee near Jackson, Wyoming is better known for wide-open powder fields and record-breaking snowfall than for bump runs. But as K-H-O-L’s Jenna McMurtry reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio, the west-side Teton resort still produced the most decorated Olympian in American mogul skiing.

