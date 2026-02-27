KVNF Regional Newscast: February 27, 2026

FARM FRIDAY: On today’s KVNF Farm Friday, we wrap up our coverage of the 2026 Roots of Renewal Conference held in Montrose last month. KVNF’s Brody Wilson interviews Anna Clare Monlezun, a rancher from Guffey, Colorado.

LOCAL NEWS: After spending more than $100 thousand dollars on branding, design and fabrication, Ouray City Council put the brakes on its wayfinding initiative projected to cost up to $800 thousand dollars. According to reporting in the Ouray County Plaindealer, the large maroon wayfinding signs installed on Main Street last summer, triggered protests from residents and business owners detesting their appearance and size. Now those signs will be removed. Additionally, council members voted to scrap the multiyear wayfinding project during a regular council meeting on Feb. 17. More on this story is available on line at ouraynews.com.

The Western Slope Conservation Center launched its Gunnison Outdoor Resources Protection Act photo contest. This year’s contest features three unique categories. Contestants should review all guidelines and details before submitting photos. The deadline to submit photos is May 20. If passed the GORP Act would protect more than 730,000 acres of public lands in western Colorado. The bill’s supporters in U.S. Congress include Democratic Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet as well as Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District.

STATE NEWS: A Colorado House ethics committee voted on Wednesday to move forward with an investigation into two misconduct allegations against Republican state Representative Ron Weinberg. One accuses the Loveland Republican of making sexually inappropriate comments to another lawmaker and others. The second claims he copied a master key used to access State Capitol offices. The committee voted to dismiss four other allegations. Weinberg denies wrongdoing.

REGIONAL NEWS: Arizona’s transgender community is actively pushing back on immigration enforcement. For Arizona News Connection, Mark Moran has the story.