© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience. You can always stream static free here at KVNF.org
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: 'A Monolithic Folly' highlights North Fork locals who would be impacted by fracking on public lands

Published January 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST
AMonolithicFolly.png

This week on Local Motion, we listen to the audio version of a documentary that played a variety of film festivals over the past year before premiering on Rocky Mountain PBS last weekend. KVNF freelance reporter and Western Colorado University professor Chad Reich is a multimedia producer who runs Laccolith Media. His film is called “A Monolithic Folly: Fracking Colorado’s North Fork Valley.” It chronicles those who will be adversely affected by fracking on land above Paonia and Hotchkiss. Please note, Gavin Dahl was not involved in the production of this film, but you will hear his voice at times, providing basic narration in places where the film features text on screen for historical context or to identify speakers being interviewed.

Tags

Local MotionChad ReichfrackingNorth Fork ValleyPaoniaHotchkiss
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content