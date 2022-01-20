Local Motion: 'A Monolithic Folly' highlights North Fork locals who would be impacted by fracking on public lands

This week on Local Motion, we listen to the audio version of a documentary that played a variety of film festivals over the past year before premiering on Rocky Mountain PBS last weekend. KVNF freelance reporter and Western Colorado University professor Chad Reich is a multimedia producer who runs Laccolith Media. His film is called “A Monolithic Folly: Fracking Colorado’s North Fork Valley.” It chronicles those who will be adversely affected by fracking on land above Paonia and Hotchkiss. Please note, Gavin Dahl was not involved in the production of this film, but you will hear his voice at times, providing basic narration in places where the film features text on screen for historical context or to identify speakers being interviewed.