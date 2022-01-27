Local Motion: Meet the editor-in-chief of Delta High School's student newspaper
Published January 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST
This week on Local Motion, I speak with Travis Cantonwine, editor in chief of the Delta High School newspaper, The Paw Print. He chats with KVNF news director Gavin Dahl about recent articles, and they discuss two podcasts he produced, including a second place winner from the Colorado Student Media Association.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.