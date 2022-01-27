© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
local.jpg
Local Motion

Local Motion: Meet the editor-in-chief of Delta High School's student newspaper

Published January 27, 2022 at 7:08 AM MST
Travis-2.png
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Travis Cantonwine, editor-in-chief of the Delta High School Paw Print, speaks to KVNF's Gavin Dahl via Zoom.

This week on Local Motion, I speak with Travis Cantonwine, editor in chief of the Delta High School newspaper, The Paw Print. He chats with KVNF news director Gavin Dahl about recent articles, and they discuss two podcasts he produced, including a second place winner from the Colorado Student Media Association.

Tags

Local MotionTravis CantonwineDeltaDelta High SchoolPaw PrintStudent JournalismDelta County School DistrictCaryn Gibson
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content