This week on Local Motion, I speak with Travis Cantonwine, editor in chief of the Delta High School newspaper, The Paw Print. He chats with KVNF news director Gavin Dahl about recent articles, and they discuss two podcasts he produced, including a second place winner from the Colorado Student Media Association.
This week on Local Motion, I speak with Travis Cantonwine, editor in chief of the Delta High School newspaper, The Paw Print. He chats with KVNF news director Gavin Dahl about recent articles, and they discuss two podcasts he produced, including a second place winner from the Colorado Student Media Association.