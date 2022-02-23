© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Betsy Marston reflects on 4 decades at High Country News, touts Writers on the Range service

Published February 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Betsy Marston speaks to KVNF's Gavin Dahl from her home in Paonia on February 23, 2022.

KVNF board member Betsy Marston reflects on four decades at High Country News, and talks with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about the inspiring work she's doing at the nonprofit Writers on the Range she started with her son. HCN published a tribute by Florence Williams.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
