Local Motion: The Holly wins audience award after premiering at Mountainfilm

Published June 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT
TheHolly-CoffeeTalk.jpeg
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Telluride librarian Laura Garland moderates a panel discussion about the film The Holly with Terrance Roberts, Julian Rubinstein, Donnie Betts, and Lana Garland at Hotel Telluride on May 28, 2022.

This week we listen to highlights from a panel discussion about the new documentary film The Holly, which won the audience award at Mountainfilm in Telluride. Director Julian Rubinstein based the film on his book of the same name, chronicling eight years of investigations into the story of an activist facing life in prison. At his own peace rally, Terrance Roberts shot a gang member and possible police informant. Roberts and Rubinstein received standing ovations at all three screenings of The Holly and sat down for a conversation with festival goers at the Hotel Telluride on May 28, 2022.

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
