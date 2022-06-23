© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local.jpg
Local Motion

Food allergies, intolerances and sensitivities with Dr. Bruce Lanser

Published June 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM MDT
3-exam1.jpg
BJ Lanser, MD, examines a child with food allergies at National Jewish Health pre-covid, when masks were not required.

Kate Redmond speaks with Dr. Bruce Lanser, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health in Denver, about food allergies, intolerances, and sensitivities and the difference between them in symptoms and treatments.

Tags

Local Motion Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • local.jpg
    Local Motion
    In-depth local public affairs reporting and interviews from around the KVNF listening area. Local Motion airs on Wednesdays from 6-6:30 pm and Saturdays from 10-10:30 am. The program is hosted by members of the KVNF News Team.