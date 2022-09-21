© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: A visit with Painter Shannon Richardson in her new Paonia Studio

Published September 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT
Taya Jae visits Painter Shannon Richardson in her new studio. Tune in for a conversation about fables versus fairytales, the qualities of a good painter's chair and the joys of foraging.

Shannon will have a soft opening at the Looking Glass Viewing Room, located at 205 3rd Street in Paonia, this Saturday September 24th from 4 until 6pm. Shannon will also hold a grand opening during Final Friday in Paonia on Friday September 30th. For more information about Shannon and her work you can visit her website.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
