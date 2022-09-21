Local Motion: A visit with Painter Shannon Richardson in her new Paonia Studio

Taya Jae visits Painter Shannon Richardson in her new studio. Tune in for a conversation about fables versus fairytales, the qualities of a good painter's chair and the joys of foraging.

Shannon will have a soft opening at the Looking Glass Viewing Room, located at 205 3rd Street in Paonia, this Saturday September 24th from 4 until 6pm. Shannon will also hold a grand opening during Final Friday in Paonia on Friday September 30th. For more information about Shannon and her work you can visit her website.