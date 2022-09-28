© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Meet the 5 Candidates running for the KVNF Board of Directors

Published September 28, 2022 at 6:42 PM MDT
This week on Local Motion, Taya Jae interviews five candidates for two seats on the KVNF board of directors. The candidates are Gloria Crank, Robin Doss, Greg Krush, Greg Stunder and Brody Wilson.

Your completed ballot must be mailed to KVNF, PO Box 1350, Paonia, CO 81428 or dropped off at the Paonia office located 233 Grand Ave. Open 9:30am-5:30pm. Your ballot must be received by Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 5 pm.

Information, candidate bios and ballots are available here.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
