Local Motion: Meet the 5 Candidates running for the KVNF Board of Directors

This week on Local Motion, Taya Jae interviews five candidates for two seats on the KVNF board of directors. The candidates are Gloria Crank, Robin Doss, Greg Krush, Greg Stunder and Brody Wilson.

Your completed ballot must be mailed to KVNF, PO Box 1350, Paonia, CO 81428 or dropped off at the Paonia office located 233 Grand Ave. Open 9:30am-5:30pm. Your ballot must be received by Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at 5 pm.

Information, candidate bios and ballots are available here.