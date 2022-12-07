Local Motion: Craig Childs hosts the 14th Annual Dark Night performance at the Paradise Theater in Paonia and The Livery in Norwood

Author Craig Childs joins Taya Jae on Local Motion to share how he navigates ancestral lands, the lessons geology has taught him about the passage of time and to preview the 14th annual Dark Night performance.

The show will be Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th at 7 pm in Paonia and Sunday, December 18th in Norwood. Tickets and information about the Paonia performances can be found here. Tickets for the Norwood show will be sold at the door.