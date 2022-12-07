© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: Craig Childs hosts the 14th Annual Dark Night performance at the Paradise Theater in Paonia and The Livery in Norwood

Published December 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM MST
638028332381923970DN2022PaoniaWEBLrgr.png

Author Craig Childs joins Taya Jae on Local Motion to share how he navigates ancestral lands, the lessons geology has taught him about the passage of time and to preview the 14th annual Dark Night performance.

The show will be Friday, December 16th and Saturday, December 17th at 7 pm in Paonia and Sunday, December 18th in Norwood. Tickets and information about the Paonia performances can be found here. Tickets for the Norwood show will be sold at the door.

Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
