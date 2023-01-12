© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Local Motion

Local Motion: The cast of The Lady In The Van talk about their upcoming production, opening Friday January 13th at 7:30 pm

By Taya Jae
Published January 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM MST
Today on Local Motion we talk about two upcoming Magic Circle Player shows, The Lady In The Van and My Funny Valentine on Route 66.

Taya Jae is joined by actors Elisa McKee, Scott Pollak and Dave Olson to discuss the plot of The Lady in the Van, the highlights of working on this production and what the audience can look forward to. Lesley Hallenborg gives us the details and Lisa Rediger previews February's show, My Funny Valentine on Route 66.

The Lady in the Van opens Friday, January 13th. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2 pm. For tickets and information call 970-249-7838 or visit Magic Circle Players website.

Local Motion Magic Circle PlayersLive TheaterMontroseThe Lady in the VanMy Funny Valentine on Route 66Local ArtsLocal Voices
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
