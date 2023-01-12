Local Motion: The cast of The Lady In The Van talk about their upcoming production, opening Friday January 13th at 7:30 pm

Today on Local Motion we talk about two upcoming Magic Circle Player shows, The Lady In The Van and My Funny Valentine on Route 66.

Taya Jae is joined by actors Elisa McKee, Scott Pollak and Dave Olson to discuss the plot of The Lady in the Van, the highlights of working on this production and what the audience can look forward to. Lesley Hallenborg gives us the details and Lisa Rediger previews February's show, My Funny Valentine on Route 66.

The Lady in the Van opens Friday, January 13th. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 2 pm. For tickets and information call 970-249-7838 or visit Magic Circle Players website.