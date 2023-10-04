Local Motion: KVNF Stories by Lisa Young

On this edition of Local Motion, Lisa Young highlights a few of her favorite stories featured on our KVNF Stories tab on our web-site.

The audio journey takes listeners from a joyous story about Paonia’s Color the Town Campaign in June all the way to a heart wrenching story about families impacted by the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home as they gather at Delta's Confluence Park to release "cremains" given to them by the now defunct funeral home.

More original reporting by KVNF's News Team can be found under our News Tab - KVNF Stories.

