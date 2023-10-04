Local Motion: KVNF Stories by Lisa Young
Two men hang a Pride Flag on the Paradise Theatre in Paonia, Colorado as part of the Color the Town Campaign sponsored by The Learning Council
TLC / KVNF
The "Circus" Balloon was filled with hot air and history
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
Rich "Richie" White - Ward Lake Campground Host
Lisa Young / KVNF
Flood damage on the River Park trail side
Western Slope Conservation Center / KKVNF
Lee, Kathy, Kendal, Beau, and Ryan Bradley stand in their orchard.
Bradley Family / KVNF
Family members release cremains and other materials at the boat ramp along the Gunnison River in Delta, Colorado
Lisa Young / KVNF
On this edition of Local Motion, Lisa Young highlights a few of her favorite stories featured on our KVNF Stories tab on our web-site.
The audio journey takes listeners from a joyous story about Paonia’s Color the Town Campaign in June all the way to a heart wrenching story about families impacted by the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home as they gather at Delta's Confluence Park to release "cremains" given to them by the now defunct funeral home.
