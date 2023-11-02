© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
Local Motion

Local Motion: Interview with Delta County School Board District 4 Candidate Dan Burke

By Lisa Young
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM MDT
Partial map of the newly drawn lines for Delta County School Board District 4
Delta County GIS
/
KVNF
Partial map of the newly drawn lines for Delta County School Board District 4

This year’s school board elections in both Montrose and Delta County have major impacts on the respective communities.

KVNF reached out to the candidates in both counties, however, not all candidates were interviewed. Some candidates were not available while others did not respond to our request. If we missed any candidates, we sincerely apologize.

Delta County School Board President Dan Burke is running for re-election in newly drawn District 4. Burke is running against Hardy Hutto who lives in the Cedaredge area. KVNF did not hear back from Mr. Hutto at the time of this interview.

This interview with Dan Burke is in addition to the interviews on our Local Motion: Meet the 2023 School Board Candidates.

Thanks for listening and please Vote!

Tags
Local Motion Delta County School Board2023 Coordinated Election
Stay Connected
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young