Local Motion: Climate Change 2.0

KVNF's Lisa Young speaks with Natasha Leger, Executive Director for Citizens for a Healthy Community and Pete Kolbenschlag, Executive Director for Colorado Farm and Food Alliance, on the need to act now on Climate Change.

This is a follow up conversation from last May on Local Motion.

Natasha Leger, executive director Citizens for a Healthy Community. CHC is dedicated to “protecting the air, water and food sheds within the Delta County region of Southwest Colorado from the impacts of oil and gas development and paving the way for a renewable, clean energy future.” Website = chc4you.org

Pete Kolbenschlag, executive director - Colorado Farm & Food Alliance - “works to increase regional food security by networking family farms, food producers, farm and food workers, and community-based organizations in order to strengthen local food sheds, support sustainable communities, and provide a platform for effective rural leadership”. Website = colofarmfood.org

