Local Motion: KVNF Stories Mash-up

On this edition of Local Motion we go back in time and re-air a few KVNF Stories that ran from May to August.

You'll hear:

Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail

Governor signs conservation legislation at family owned orchard in Paonia

Elvis takes flight at Delta balloon festival

Montrose Mayor addresses continuous calls for "non-sanctuary" status

Sweitzer Lake State Park grows to over 600 acres

Matt Horn wraps up internship with KVNF