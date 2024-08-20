© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: KVNF Stories Mash-up

By Lisa Young
Published August 20, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT
Stakeholders put their shovels in the dirt for the North Fork Miner's Trail Groundbreaking - May 10, 2024
1 of 6  — VideoCapture_20240510-173203.jpg
Stakeholders put their shovels in the dirt for the North Fork Miner's Trail Groundbreaking - May 10, 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (right) with Ryan Bradley - Owner of Orchard Valley Farms and Market
2 of 6  — GovPolis_RyanBradley.jpg
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (right) with Ryan Bradley - Owner of Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
Elvis takes flight during second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
3 of 6  — Elvis 02.jpg
Elvis takes flight during second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addresses audience members following public comment
4 of 6  — J.DavidReed.png
Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addresses audience members following public comment
City of Montrose (video clip) / KVNF
New vault toilet on the east shore of Sweitzer Lake
5 of 6  — NewVaultToiletEastSide.jpg
New vault toilet on the east shore of Sweitzer Lake
Lisa Young / KVNF
Matt Horn, Morning Edition Host intern
6 of 6  — MattHorn.jpg
Matt Horn, Morning Edition Host intern
Lisa Young / KVNF

On this edition of Local Motion we go back in time and re-air a few KVNF Stories that ran from May to August.

You'll hear:

Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail
Governor signs conservation legislation at family owned orchard in Paonia
Elvis takes flight at Delta balloon festival
Montrose Mayor addresses continuous calls for "non-sanctuary" status
Sweitzer Lake State Park grows to over 600 acres
Matt Horn wraps up internship with KVNF

Tags
Local Motion KVNF Stories
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
See stories by Lisa Young