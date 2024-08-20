Local Motion: KVNF Stories Mash-up
1 of 6 — VideoCapture_20240510-173203.jpg
Stakeholders put their shovels in the dirt for the North Fork Miner's Trail Groundbreaking - May 10, 2024
Lisa Young / KVNF
2 of 6 — GovPolis_RyanBradley.jpg
Colorado Governor Jared Polis (right) with Ryan Bradley - Owner of Orchard Valley Farms and Market
Lisa Young / KVNF
3 of 6 — Elvis 02.jpg
Elvis takes flight during second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado
Kimela Schlup / KVNF
4 of 6 — J.DavidReed.png
Montrose Mayor J. David Reed addresses audience members following public comment
City of Montrose (video clip) / KVNF
5 of 6 — NewVaultToiletEastSide.jpg
New vault toilet on the east shore of Sweitzer Lake
Lisa Young / KVNF
6 of 6 — MattHorn.jpg
Matt Horn, Morning Edition Host intern
Lisa Young / KVNF
On this edition of Local Motion we go back in time and re-air a few KVNF Stories that ran from May to August.
You'll hear:
Groundbreaking for the North Fork Miner's Trail
Governor signs conservation legislation at family owned orchard in Paonia
Elvis takes flight at Delta balloon festival
Montrose Mayor addresses continuous calls for "non-sanctuary" status
Sweitzer Lake State Park grows to over 600 acres
Matt Horn wraps up internship with KVNF