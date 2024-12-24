Local Motion: KVNF Stories 2024 - Part 1

2024 KVNF Stories

On this week's Local Motion, we take a look back at some of our original stories that aired during our KVNF Regional Newscasts in 2024. While this isn’t a ‘best of’ series, it does represent a wide range of stories between January and June 2024.

Our first story by former KVNF reporter Cassie Knust took place in December 2023 and January 2024 and features an annual tradition that’s been around for a very long time

During the cold snowy month of February, freelance reporter Laura Palmisano takes us to the tiny mountain town of Lake City, Colorado to ice climb with a group of adaptive athletes.

From adaptive icy climbing in Lake City we move into Spring with an innovative program for Montrose County School District students to learn all about agriculture in the region. The event took place in March.

In April the U.S. Postal Service introduced a plan potentially affecting thousands of customers and postal workers on Colorado’s Western Slope. Prior to the changes, the Postal service hosted a public hearing in Grand Junction drawing roughly 200 persons.

After pushback from Colorado leaders the US Postal Service temporarily halted the changes.

On Thursday April 18th, the region was shocked by the sudden closure of the US 50 Middle Bridge between Montrose and Gunnison. KVNF ran a number of special stories on how the closure was impacting our region. KVNF’s Brody Wilson spoke to one family in Montrose whose livelihood took a hit due to the closure.

Both the US 50 Middle Bridge and the Lake Fork Bridge, which was also damaged, are now fully open to two-way traffic. Construction will wrap up this spring when the bridges are painted. CDOT says during that time travelers can expect some delays.

We began this program with a story about counting birds in January, now we’ll end our journey with a story about ‘bird flu’ in dairy cattle. This story aired on our KVNF Farm Friday in June.

The U.S. government ordered testing of the nation’s milk supply for bird flu this month hoping to better monitor the spread of the virus in dairy cows. The testing will include raw or unpasteurized milk from dairy farms and processors nationwide beginning California, Colorado, Michigan, Mississippi, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Special thanks to reporters Cassie Knust, Laura Palmisano, and Brody Wilson for their talented reporting.

