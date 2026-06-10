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Local Motion

Local Motion: Regional Roundup Episode 159 from Rocky Mountain Community Radio

By Maeve Conran
Published June 10, 2026 at 2:34 PM MDT
Valentina the goat, and her kids, Gallo and Guac, sit beneath shrubs the trio has just finished munching as part of a fire-fuel reduction gig in eastern Idaho.
Jenna McMurtry/KHOL
Valentina the goat, and her kids, Gallo and Guac, sit beneath shrubs the trio has just finished munching as part of a fire-fuel reduction gig in eastern Idaho.

On this week's Regional Roundup, we hear about a jazz festival in northern New Mexico that celebrates Indigenous jazz music. Then, we head to the Roaring Fork Valley on Colorado's Western Slope to hear about efforts to create safe passages for wildlife crossing highways. After that we head to Wyoming to hear how goats are being used for fire mitigations. We round out the show hearing how Western Colorado University is working with Tribes to repatriate the remains of Native Americans that have been held by a museum.

  • A report on the Farmington Jazz Fest which celebrates the legacy of Indigenous jazz musicians in San Juan County. (KSUT)
  • A two way on Roaring Fork Safe Passages which advocates for reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions. (Aspen Public Radio)
  • A feature on goats being used for fire mitigation in Wyoming, (KHOL)
  • A two way with an anthropologist from Western Colorado University on repatriating the remains of Native Americans and returning them to their Tribal communities. (KBUT)
Local Motion
Maeve Conran
See stories by Maeve Conran