Local Motion: Working Families Party of Colorado AG Democratic candidate forum

Four Democrats are competing for their party's nomination in the race to become Colorado's next attorney general. On May 31st, all four took part in a virtual candidate forum hosted by the Colorado Working Families Party. This week's Local Motion brings you an excerpt of that forum, which was moderated by the party's grassroots chair, Howard Chou.

The candidates are workers' rights attorney David Seligman, former federal prosecutor Hetal Doshi, Secretary of State Jena Griswold, and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. The seat is open because current Attorney General Phil Weiser is term-limited.

Throughout the forum, the candidates returned to a common theme: how Colorado's top lawyer should respond to the Trump administration. Griswold pointed to her record as Secretary of State, including a current lawsuit over voter data. Dougherty emphasized his courtroom experience, arguing the next attorney general can't afford to lose those fights. "If you're taking Donald Trump to court, we can't afford to lose," he said.

Immigration was also central. Several candidates said they would prosecute federal agents who break state law. "The Constitution does not disappear because someone's wearing a badge," Griswold said. Seligman, who represents clients held at an immigration detention center in Aurora, said he would hold federal officials accountable under Colorado law. Doshi, the daughter of immigrants, called the issue deeply personal.

The candidates also fielded questions on housing and rising rents. All four voiced support for letting local governments set rent stabilization policies, and for defending such a law in court.

Each candidate framed their campaign around working families. Seligman described the contest as "the many versus the money." Doshi said her priorities center on holding power, corruption and abuse to account. Griswold summed up her platform as standing up to Trump, for workers, and for women.

Colorado's primary election is June 30th. Two Republicans are also seeking their party's nomination in the attorney general race.