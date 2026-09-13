© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Short Features
Mindful Reflections

Mindful Reflections - Feeding the Soul

By Erin Easton
Published September 13, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

We all have certain activities, places and people that make our heart sing and that feed our soul. Part of being mindful, is recognizing what these things are and intentionally engaging with them. It can be easy to forget in our busy lives when we get caught up doing all the day to day essentials and then we may start wondering why we're not enthused about life. Why we have a harder time smiling and laughing, and its then that we need to ask ourselves, have I been feeding my soul lately?

Mindful Reflections
Erin Easton
Erin Easton is a Colorado native whose wandering spirit took her on a journey all over the globe leading her to the mindful practice that healed her mind, body, and spirit and brought peace into her life. She began her study of meditation at the Shedrob Choekhor Ling monastery outside of Geneva Switzerland. After a year of meditation and philosophy classes she participated in a retreat at Plum Village in France. This is where she fell in love with mindfulness and changed the focus of her master’s degree in French to the effects of mindfulness and meditation on language acquisition. She participated in a Vipassana retreat and did a three month study internship at Tara Mandala Buddhist Center outside of Pagosa Springs Colorado, but finds her true mindful roots in the Plum Village Tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh. She now lives in Montrose, CO where she owns New Leaf Mindfulness Coaching offering group mindfulness and yoga classes as well as individual coaching and nature retreats. Erin is the author of Living From The Heart: Healing Ourselves So We Can Heal The World.
See stories by Erin Easton