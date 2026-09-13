Mindful Reflections - Feeding the Soul

We all have certain activities, places and people that make our heart sing and that feed our soul. Part of being mindful, is recognizing what these things are and intentionally engaging with them. It can be easy to forget in our busy lives when we get caught up doing all the day to day essentials and then we may start wondering why we're not enthused about life. Why we have a harder time smiling and laughing, and its then that we need to ask ourselves, have I been feeding my soul lately?