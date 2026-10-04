Mindful Reflections - Retreats 1

Many of us have heard about or participated in a mindfulness or meditation retreat. Retreats vary in length, cost and content and it can be overwhelming to deciding which one, if any, would benefit us. I do believe that retreats are verty beneficial but I don't beleive they have to be organized or costly in order to be so. Some of my most beneficial retreats have been those that I have done for free on my own in nature. Today we'll talk about the key components of a retreat and next week, we'll talk more about the benefits.