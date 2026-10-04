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Mindful Reflections

Mindful Reflections - Retreats 1

By Erin Easton
Published October 4, 2026 at 11:01 AM MDT

Many of us have heard about or participated in a mindfulness or meditation retreat. Retreats vary in length, cost and content and it can be overwhelming to deciding which one, if any, would benefit us. I do believe that retreats are verty beneficial but I don't beleive they have to be organized or costly in order to be so. Some of my most beneficial retreats have been those that I have done for free on my own in nature. Today we'll talk about the key components of a retreat and next week, we'll talk more about the benefits.

Mindful Reflections
Erin Easton
Erin Easton is a Colorado native whose wandering spirit took her on a journey all over the globe leading her to the mindful practice that healed her mind, body, and spirit and brought peace into her life. She began her study of meditation at the Shedrob Choekhor Ling monastery outside of Geneva Switzerland. After a year of meditation and philosophy classes she participated in a retreat at Plum Village in France. This is where she fell in love with mindfulness and changed the focus of her master’s degree in French to the effects of mindfulness and meditation on language acquisition. She participated in a Vipassana retreat and did a three month study internship at Tara Mandala Buddhist Center outside of Pagosa Springs Colorado, but finds her true mindful roots in the Plum Village Tradition of Thich Nhat Hanh. She now lives in Montrose, CO where she owns New Leaf Mindfulness Coaching offering group mindfulness and yoga classes as well as individual coaching and nature retreats. Erin is the author of Living From The Heart: Healing Ourselves So We Can Heal The World.
See stories by Erin Easton