Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Elk Range

Published February 11, 2022 at 1:39 PM MST
Western Slope-based bluegrass band Elk Range joins KVNF's Greg Krush to discuss their new album, Long Winding Road. Tune in to hear Ken and Curtis of Elk Range talk about how the release of their first album has taught them to get the best out of themselves and the music they play.

