Talkin' Music: Elk Range

Western Slope-based bluegrass band Elk Range joins KVNF's Greg Krush to discuss their new album, Long Winding Road. Tune in to hear Ken and Curtis of Elk Range talk about how the release of their first album has taught them to get the best out of themselves and the music they play.
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.