© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
WEB_BANNER_THANKS-01.png
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
Buy a Raffle Ticket
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
talkin.jpg
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman

Published August 4, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 8.17.27 PM.jpg

R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman join Taya Jae on this weeks Talkin' music. Tune in for an interview that explores 35 years of collaboration, teaches us that we can all be musicians and offers a potential cure for our current state of divisiveness.

Their new album, Spiral Rendezvous, will be released August 19th by Canyon Records.

RC, William and Will are performing at the Montrose Library's free concert on Sunday August 7th from 4-6 pm at the The Montrose Pavilion and Event Center and Botanical Gardens. More information is available on the Montrose Libraries website.

Tags

Talkin' Music R Carlos NakaiWilliam EatonWill ClipmanSpiral RendezvousNative American FluteMontrose Library
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
See stories by Taya Jae