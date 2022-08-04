Talkin' Music: R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman
R Carlos Nakai, William Eaton and Will Clipman join Taya Jae on this weeks Talkin' music. Tune in for an interview that explores 35 years of collaboration, teaches us that we can all be musicians and offers a potential cure for our current state of divisiveness.
Their new album, Spiral Rendezvous, will be released August 19th by Canyon Records.
RC, William and Will are performing at the Montrose Library's free concert on Sunday August 7th from 4-6 pm at the The Montrose Pavilion and Event Center and Botanical Gardens. More information is available on the Montrose Libraries website.