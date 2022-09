Local Musician Hillery McCalister joins Taya Jae on Talkin' Music to talk about overcoming fear and reservation, making art and her upcoming shows in the North Fork Valley.

Hillery will be playing the Sage Alley Happy Hour behind the Blue Sage in Paonia on Friday September 2nd from 5-7pm, and the Creamery in Hotchkiss on Saturday September 3rd from 7-8pm.

Hillery's music can be found on her bandcamp.