Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Bill O'Brien

Published October 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT
If you’ve ever frequented a Paonia restaurant or food cart around lunchtime on a weekday it's quite possible you’ve encountered Bill O’Brien and his guitar. While John Prine may have popularized the idea of the Singing Mailman Bill O'brien has brought us a different spin – the singing UPS man. Today Bill spends his lunch break at the KVNF studio in Paonia joining Taya Jae on Talkin’ Music.

Bill will be playing a live show on Saturday October 22 at 7 pm at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. Tickets and more information can be found here.

Talkin' Music Singing UPS ManBill O'BrienKVNF LiveKVNF MusicParadise TheaterPaonia
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
