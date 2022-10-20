Talkin' Music: Bill O'Brien

If you’ve ever frequented a Paonia restaurant or food cart around lunchtime on a weekday it's quite possible you’ve encountered Bill O’Brien and his guitar. While John Prine may have popularized the idea of the Singing Mailman Bill O'brien has brought us a different spin – the singing UPS man. Today Bill spends his lunch break at the KVNF studio in Paonia joining Taya Jae on Talkin’ Music.

Bill will be playing a live show on Saturday October 22 at 7 pm at the Paradise Theater in Paonia. Tickets and more information can be found here.