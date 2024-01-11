© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Talkin' Music

Talkin' Music: Candy "Sugar" Pennetta celebrates 35 years as KVNF's Music Director

By Taya Jae
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:10 PM MST
Adam Smith
3 of 3  — TM_Candy.jpg
Adam Smith

Candy Pennetta talks about the 35 years of passion behind the KVNF Music Library, advocating for new music and educating your listeners, and honoring the elders.

Candy retires as KVNF's Music Director after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community.

From all of us at KVNF, we THANK YOU, Sugar.

Talkin' Music
Taya Jae
The first time Taya was on the radio was a KVNF pledge drive promo recorded in 1998, she was 5. It went something like this, “I like KVNF because it’s fun to listen to music” she goes on to say, “music is like a dream”.
