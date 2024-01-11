Talkin' Music: Candy "Sugar" Pennetta celebrates 35 years as KVNF's Music Director

Candy Pennetta talks about the 35 years of passion behind the KVNF Music Library, advocating for new music and educating your listeners, and honoring the elders.

Candy retires as KVNF's Music Director after 35 years of service. The contribution she's made to the music library and KVNF's legacy is a building block and a guiding light as KVNF continues to grow and serve its community.

From all of us at KVNF, we THANK YOU, Sugar.