The Pen and The Sword: Rock critic James Pagliasotti on What it Was: Growing Up When the Music Mattered
Published June 24, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT
On this week's show, Gavin Dahl interview James Pagliasotti, a longtime music critic at the Denver Post now writing and living in Oregon, about his book What it Was: Growing Up When the Music Mattered. Plus, Colorado Sun editor and co-founder Larry Ryckman shares his latest column, I’m a journalist and still an optimist, from Writers on the Range.
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
This week on The Pen and The Sword features Marcello Cabus in conversation with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about his self-published memoir Pioneers of Leisure. The 300-page book is packed full of his escapades as a smuggler and drug dealer, exploring his struggles with addiction and failed relationships. You can learn more about his role in the history of Paonia Purple here. He also explains why he’s hopeful now, as one of his biggest dreams to make the world a better place could still come true.