The Pen and The Sword: Kiersten Bridger

Colorado based writer Kiersten Bridger joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to talk about her work and the upcoming Literary Living Room event that she will host at the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway.

The Literary Living Room Series is a new series hosted by the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway. Each month a different featured writer will perform their work and then host a community open mic. Kiersten Bridger, accompanied by special guests Lisa Allen Ortiz and Sam Roxas-Chua will host this months event on Tuesday October 11th at 7 pm.

