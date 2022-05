The precipitous drop in Lake Mead is a wake-up call about the dire nature of the aridification of the west. Kate Redmond speaks with Sinjin Erberle, Southwest communications director for American Rivers about the future of the Colorado River Basin. Plus, Colorado lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill to address a spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. As Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage, the senate is rejecting a push from prosecutors to make possessing small amounts a felony.

