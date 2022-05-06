KVNF Regional Newscast: May 6, 2022

Adam Frisch, 1 of 3 Democratic candidates on June’s primary ballot in the Third Congressional District kicks off an 18-stop “Beat Boebert BBQ Tour” today in Pueblo. The Aspen resident will meet face-to-face with voters this weekend and next. He says, quote, “Lauren Boebert’s radical and irrational views are anti-Colorado and do not represent the values and needs of the 3rd District.” Frisch swings through our listening area Sunday, speaking at Lazy Dog Saloon in Ridgway at noon, Horsefly Brewing in Montrose at 3, and Kannah Creek’s Edgewater Brewery in Grand Junction at 5.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. The Center for Mental Health encourages everyone to take care of your own mental health and well-being. The Center Support Line at 970.252.6220, and Crisis Walk-In Center at 300 N. Cascade Ave in Montrose are available 24/7 if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or needs to connect with a mental health professional. More info at centermh.org.

A planned hotel next to the Montrose Regional Airport with a rooftop bar never got off the ground. Montrose Press reports County Commissioners voted Wednesday to terminate agreements with SunCore Hospitality Montrose Airport LLC, slated to build a Hilton Homewood Suites, due to breaches of contract. No other bids were submitted.

A state water court has granted applications to allocate more water to the Ouray Ice Park, allowing it to expand. Ouray County Plaindealer reports a conditional water right for the city of Ouray will provide just over one cubic feet per second of water from Canyon Creek to the ice park. Also approved was Ouray Silver Mines’ request to convey its conditional recreational water right to the ice park, an additional 3.34 cfs.

A former Loveland police officer was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday for violently arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia, breaking her arm and dislocating her shoulder. Denver Post reports Austin Hopp’s assault was recorded on his body camera. Karen Garner had walked out of Walmart with $13 worth of merchandise without paying. Her adult children believe she was confused. The judge said, quote, “The call to police about an alleged attempted petty shoplifting should never have escalated to violence,” noting only 26 seconds passed between Hopp getting out of his car and him taking the 5-foot-2-inch, 80-pound grandmother to the ground.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Wednesday his office secured a settlement for tens of thousands of low-income Coloradans and military members from Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, for deceiving consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free. An investigation began after ProPublica reported TurboTax was using deceptive digital tactics, steering low-income consumers toward commercial products and away from federally supported free tax services. Under the settlement, Intuit will pay impacted consumers about $30 for each year that they were deceived into paying for the TurboTax Free Edition—over 80,000 payments in Colorado alone.

Colorado lawmakers are on the verge of passing a bill to address a spike in fentanyl overdose deaths. As Scott Franz reports for Capitol Coverage, the senate is rejecting a push from prosecutors to make possessing small amounts a felony.

The precipitous drop in Lake Mead is a wake-up call about the dire nature of the aridification of the west. Next Kate Redmond speaks with Sinjin Erberle, Southwest communications director for American Rivers about the future of the River Basin.

