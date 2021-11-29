-
Host Jill Spears & gardening expert Lance Swigart discuss pruning.
It's apple-picking time. For some of us, that's casual recreation. For tens of thousands of people, though, it's a paycheck — and one stop in a migratory life.
Host Jill Spears is joined by regular gardening experts Lance Swigart & Lulu Volckhausen, and special guest Frank Stonaker of Osito Orchard on Rogers Mesa…
New brands are reshaping the apple aisle of supermarkets. Many are "club apples" --varieties that are controlled and managed by select groups of farmers.
Scott Farm in Vermont grows 100 apple varieties, some of them dating back to the 1700s. These apples may not look as pretty as the Red Delicious, but what they lack in looks they make up for in taste.
The Colorado Orange is no orange; it is an apple, with a unique texture and citrus taste. There's a new effort to bring it and other endangered Colorado apples back from the brink of extinction.
The height of the fruit season is approaching here in western Colorado, so for this week’s iSeeChange report, we decided to zoom out a bit and look at how…
