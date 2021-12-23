© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 23, 2021

Published December 23, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST
hailnetting.jpg
Rae Solomon
/
KUNC
Hail netting at the ready at a fruit orchard in Cedaredge, Colorado
  • Olathe Fire Department facing allegations of racial discrimination
  • Road closures for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50 east of Montrose are now on pause until March
  • Kate Redmond reports Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes now says the project to refurbish a building they bought in Delta to turn into a new library will be more expensive than expected
  • KUNC's Rae Solomon reports climate change is having an impact on fruit grown here on the Western Slope

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastOlatheLittle Blue Creek Canyon ProjectDon SuppesDelta LibraryDelta County CommissionersKUNCRacial discriminationCedaredgeClimate ChangeRae SolomonApplesBruce TalbottSnow-Capped Cider
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
    Gov. Jared Polis says the state is ramping up coronavirus testing and vaccine clinics. Plus, Kate Redmond speaks to Colorado West Land Trust about a new agreement between a ditch company in Crawford and the Bureau of Reclamation. It’s the first time a conservation easement has been put in place in exchange for habitat credit.