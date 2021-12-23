KVNF Regional Newscast: December 23, 2021
- Olathe Fire Department facing allegations of racial discrimination
- Road closures for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50 east of Montrose are now on pause until March
- Kate Redmond reports Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes now says the project to refurbish a building they bought in Delta to turn into a new library will be more expensive than expected
- KUNC's Rae Solomon reports climate change is having an impact on fruit grown here on the Western Slope