-
State of Colorado blocks road-building by Arch Coal in Sunset Roadless AreaWater recreators should wear life vests, says Colorado Parks and WildlifeDenver…
-
Lawmakers voting to reschedule local, county elections due to coronavirusLarge private company to close doors in Grand Junction, hundreds of jobs…
-
Senate approves 30 billion dollar budget, full day kindergarten fundedRed Flag Bill passes senate, 18-17, goes back to House and then to the GovernorArch…
-
DMEA can purchase locally produced power without having to pay Tri-StateArch Coal’s bankruptcy planA teen accused of killing his ex-girlfriend will be…
-
Arch Coal announces layoffs at West Elk Mine in western ColoradoGovernor vetoes red light camera banWill more milkweed bolster the monarch butterfly? The…
-
The last fully operational coal mine in the western part of the state announced layoffs Thursday.The West Elk Mine outside of Paonia is owned by Arch…
-
As the coal industry struggles with falling prices, weak Chinese demand, regulatory changes and competition from fracking, St. Louis-based Peabody has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
-
Hickenlooper nominates Donna Lynne for Lt. Gov.Grand Junction job fair for high school students seeking alternative pathNew CMU program aims to help…
-
For decades, coal was king of electricity generation in the U.S., but that's changing. Across the country, coal power plants are being replaced with generators that run on cleaner burning natural gas.
-
Hickenlooper outlines legislative priorities for 2016 sessionPaonia resident, horse killed in accident on Hwy 92Environmental activists respond to Arch…