arts and culture

-
Protestors in Grand Junction want stay at home order lifted, want jobs backArts centers around the listening area adapt to changing times during…
-
Elyse Mische is a mixed-media illustrator from the Midwest. She's in Paonia, Colo. for a three-month artist residency at Elsewhere Studios. The…
-
Colorado sees spike in rabbit fever cases, official warns Hunters of diseaseTelluride Medical Center needs to raise funds for hospitalPlein air painting…
-
This week Colorado Creative Industries, the state’s art agency, announced this year’s recipients of its Colorado Creates grant program.It awarded 168…
-
State wildlife officials conclude hunter wasn't attacked by bearFederal report questions credentials of pilots in Silverton area crashColorado governor…
-
This year the Sherbino Theater in Ridgway turns 100 years old. The theater is known for the musical acts and guest lecturers it brings to the Western…
-
Known for its vast selection and knowledgeable sales staff, it's a Denver institution. Now, after 40 years, the store's longtime owner is making preparations to pass the reins to a new generation.
-
For plein-air painters - that's French for "open air" - creating a work of art can be tough. Even just pronouncing it. Some say "plane air." "The French...