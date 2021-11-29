-
-
A Brobdingnagian beer company is closer to becoming reality, as Anheuser-Busch InBev works out terms to buy its biggest rival. The deal also includes a sell-off of MillerCoors to Molson Coors.
-
-
If the deal is formally agreed upon, the company would own around 31 percent of beer sales around the world.
-
Sour beers are made by deliberately adding microbes to create complex brews with a crisp, acidic taste. But that process takes lots of time and money, resulting in a pricey final product. Until now.
-
An Oregon company has developed a high-tech process for turning sewage into pure drinking water. Now it's asking the state for permission to give its recycled water to a group of home brewers.
-
One consequence of the thousands of breweries that have sprung up? Just about all the beer names you can imagine have been snapped up. That's making it harder for newcomers to name that brew.
-
It took more than a billion years of evolution to yield the biology behind a beer. Here, we bring you a video celebration of the science in a cold one.
-
The FDA has backed down from a proposed rule that would have impacted brewers. Mike King is the owner of Revolution Brewing in Paonia. "Breweries have…
-
Pabst Brewing Co., with its famous Blue Ribbon, Old Milwaukee and Schlitz labels, is being acquired by Russian brewer Oasis Beverages for an undisclosed sum.