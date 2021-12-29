KVNF Regional Newscast: December 29, 2021
- Telluride Brewing Company impacted by aluminum supply shortage
- Gunnison River Bridge replacement project on highway 92 breaks for the holiday weekend Thursday at noon
- KZMU's Justin Higginbottom talks to a researcher about what fish food has in common with methane flaring
- Gavin Dahl interviewed Paul Zaenger, referred to affectionately as the ambassador for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, just before he retired in October after 40 years at the national park service