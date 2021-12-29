© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 29, 2021

Published December 29, 2021 at 8:05 AM MST
Zaenger-and-train_1.jpeg
Sandra Snell-Dobert
/
National Park Service
  • Telluride Brewing Company impacted by aluminum supply shortage
  • Gunnison River Bridge replacement project on highway 92 breaks for the holiday weekend Thursday at noon
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom talks to a researcher about what fish food has in common with methane flaring
  • Gavin Dahl interviewed Paul Zaenger, referred to affectionately as the ambassador for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, just before he retired in October after 40 years at the national park service

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastbeerSupply ChainGunnison River BridgeKZMUJustin HigginbottomMethane CaptureMethaneFishPaul ZaengerBlack Canyon National ParkBlack Canyon Astronomical SocietyNational Park Service
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Related Content
  • Project7.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 28, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    A regional water authority made up of 3 municipalities and 4 rural water regions is in line to receive a $39 million dollar grant from the EPA to increase water treatment capacity. KVNF's Kate Redmond reports.