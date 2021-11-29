-
An expert panel's conclusion that hot dogs and yes, even turkey bacon are carcinogenic had many of you wanting more details. Which cancers? How much is safe to eat? We tackle your questions.
The prevalence of smoking and other major cancer risk factors varies widely by state. So does the uptake for preventive screening tests.
Many things raise the risk for cancer, including exposure to various toxins and radiation. But our knowledge about the range of chemicals and compounds that can trigger cancer is limited.
Mary Harris found out she was pregnant the day before she had scheduled surgery for breast cancer. It turns out there is limited data on how chemotherapy during pregnancy affects a baby.
Radon is an odorless, tasteless radioactive gas that occurs naturally in our environment. Long-term exposure to radon can cause lung cancer. That's why…
An HPV test could replace the Pap smear for many women, two groups of physicians say. But other doctors, including the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, still urge dual testing.
Researchers have developed a powerful method for growing human cells in the laboratory that has led to some unusual findings. Cell tests suggest a malaria drug might work against cervical cancer.