© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Chaco Canyon

  • SoilHealth.JPG
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 25, 2022
    The BLM wants to expand protections around Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and that means increased restrictions on oil and gas. The agency held the first public meetings about its proposals this week. Lucas Brady Woods from KSJD reports. Tomorrow, the Montrose Pavilion will host rock stars of agriculture at an all-day event bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health. Kate Redmond speaks with two organizers.
  • SoilHealth.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 25, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    The BLM wants to expand protections around Chaco Canyon in New Mexico, and that means increased restrictions on oil and gas. The agency held the first public meetings about its proposals this week. Lucas Brady Woods from KSJD reports. Tomorrow, the Montrose Pavilion will host rock stars of agriculture at an all-day event bringing together leaders in regenerative farming and soil health. Kate Redmond speaks with two organizers.